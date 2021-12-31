Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

HON opened at $207.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

