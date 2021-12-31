Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Grows Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,196.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

NOBL opened at $97.96 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.10.

