Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $602,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.28. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

