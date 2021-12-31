Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) by 96.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,264 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.