Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Down 2.9%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 112,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 17.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,424,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at about $2,373,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $1,780,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $1,090,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

