Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lessened by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,924.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,911.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,767.79. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

