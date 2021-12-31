Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.43). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.97. 232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,555. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $408.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $152,000.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

