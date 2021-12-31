AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.45

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.45 and last traded at C$27.34, with a volume of 181609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALA. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.32.

Get AltaGas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$831.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.8300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.02%.

About AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.