Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $30.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. 56,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,736. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $364.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.47. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Altimmune by 62.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Altimmune by 24.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Altimmune by 14.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

