Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Boosted by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,959,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,389 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $134,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

