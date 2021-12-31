Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1,822.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 465,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 441,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $44.33 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

