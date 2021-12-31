Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $50,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,522 shares of company stock worth $5,062,815 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $130.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.41 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

