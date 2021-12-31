Amalgamated Bank Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 250.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 39.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $4,335,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,506 shares of company stock worth $12,042,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SMAR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of SMAR opened at $78.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.58. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

