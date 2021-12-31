Amalgamated Bank Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,989,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $426,914,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,946,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,862 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

