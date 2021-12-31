Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,787 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arconic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 173,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 3,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Arconic by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

NYSE ARNC opened at $32.89 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.