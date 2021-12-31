Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,496,000 after purchasing an additional 236,011 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,420,000 after purchasing an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $126.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.32. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 138.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.