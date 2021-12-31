Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,372.89 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,459.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,439.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

