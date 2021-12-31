AMEPAY (AME) Price Hits $0.0082

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $61,227.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.78 or 0.07855410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00073639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,958.33 or 0.99908190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00053985 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007903 BTC.

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

