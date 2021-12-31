American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Up to $24.35

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.35, but opened at $24.89. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 28,416 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.