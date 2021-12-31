American Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

American Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,405,000 after buying an additional 201,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $465,660.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $28,976.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,842 shares of company stock worth $10,162,080. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 374.44 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.