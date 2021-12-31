Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 25,684.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.47 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.55. The company has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

