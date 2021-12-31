Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Insider David D. Kim Sells 6,895 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) insider David D. Kim sold 6,895 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $124,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.48. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $22,551,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 26,981 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $9,468,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

