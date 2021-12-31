Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 94.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 310,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMKR opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 8.85%.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMKR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

