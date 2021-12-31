Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $113.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,286,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 145,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 131,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 2,741,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 2,184,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

