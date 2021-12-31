Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 83,963 shares.The stock last traded at $10.24 and had previously closed at $10.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.34 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.64% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at $187,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

