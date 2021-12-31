Analysts Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce $6.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.57 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $6.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $20.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.27 million to $23.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $40.01 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $84.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,607. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,333 shares of company stock worth $10,107,482. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

