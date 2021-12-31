Analysts Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Announce -$1.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will report ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.90). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 476.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Galapagos by 2,029.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Galapagos during the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the second quarter worth $5,167,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPG traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $55.65. 623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,661. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.41. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $113.71.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

