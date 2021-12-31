Analysts Anticipate Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Napco Security Technologies reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NSSC opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $900.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.27. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

