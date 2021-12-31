Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.65. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SBH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,440. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $137,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.