Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will post $181.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.40 million and the highest is $218.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $37.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 386.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $515.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.70 million to $553.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $855.24 million, with estimates ranging from $712.11 million to $977.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 36,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,599. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

