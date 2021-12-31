Analysts Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. HealthStream posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 84.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 36.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth approximately $4,492,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,889. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $826.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

