Analysts Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.52. Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNCE. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $10,374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 617,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 310.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 509,577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 157.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 280,088 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 1,600.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 282,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 265,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $415.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.05. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

