Analysts Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.12. LendingTree reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist lowered their price target on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LendingTree by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.60. 173,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,633. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 142.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LendingTree has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $372.64.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

