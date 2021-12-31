Analysts Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. LTC Properties posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

