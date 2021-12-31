Analysts Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). OPKO Health posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 45,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,551. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.67. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

