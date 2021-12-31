Analysts Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). OPKO Health posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 45,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,551. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.67. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.