Analysts Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Billion

Analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to announce sales of $5.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.79 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $22.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.96 billion to $22.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.38 billion to $22.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $232.58 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.