Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Paramount Group (PGRE)

Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/21/2021 – Paramount Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

12/18/2021 – Paramount Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

12/15/2021 – Paramount Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

12/14/2021 – Paramount Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Paramount Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

PGRE opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.

Get Paramount Group Inc alerts:

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -164.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paramount Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,524,000 after buying an additional 5,566,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 112.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,817,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after buying an additional 1,488,792 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter worth about $13,036,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1,494.4% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,551 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.