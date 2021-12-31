Analysts Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target at $94.00

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

DCBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

DCBO stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,519. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -137.81.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,038,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,547,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter worth $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

