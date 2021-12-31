Analysts Set Expectations for CarMax, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2023 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.45.

NYSE:KMX opened at $128.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. CarMax has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $155.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

