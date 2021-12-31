Analysts Set Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Target Price at $14.50

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $11.72 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

