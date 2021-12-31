Analysts Set NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT at $67.62

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.94. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,544,000. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 298,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

