Analysts Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT at $101.00

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of PCAR opened at $87.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.36. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

