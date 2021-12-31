Analysts Set Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Price Target at C$16.70

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIA shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

TSE SIA traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$14.91. 27,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,147. The company has a market cap of C$999.55 million and a PE ratio of 138.89. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$12.72 and a 12 month high of C$16.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$170.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

