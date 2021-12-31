Analyzing Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) & Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services 26.26% 12.15% 1.33% Bank of the James Financial Group 18.18% 11.06% 0.83%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enterprise Financial Services and Bank of the James Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.67%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Dividends

Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of the James Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and Bank of the James Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services $359.28 million 5.03 $74.38 million $3.57 13.19 Bank of the James Financial Group $40.66 million 1.80 $4.98 million $1.56 9.93

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans. The company was founded by Kevin C. Eichner, Fred H. Eller and Ronald E. Henges on May 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas. The Mortgage Banking segment offers a variety of mortgage loan products principally within the bank’s market areas. The company was founded on 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, VA.

