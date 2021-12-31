Analyzing Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Honest and Coupang’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $300.52 million 2.42 -$14.47 million N/A N/A Coupang $11.97 billion 4.33 -$474.89 million N/A N/A

Honest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupang.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -13.39% N/A -16.49% Coupang -7.19% -81.85% -12.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Honest and Coupang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78 Coupang 0 4 3 0 2.43

Honest presently has a consensus price target of $15.44, suggesting a potential upside of 92.97%. Coupang has a consensus price target of $45.86, suggesting a potential upside of 55.03%. Given Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than Coupang.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

