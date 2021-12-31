Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $9.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57,191 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 19.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. 323,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,808,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

