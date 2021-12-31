AnRKey X 24 Hour Volume Hits $184,582.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $12.80 million and $184,582.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00058377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,703.58 or 0.07916477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00074154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,849.34 or 1.00141522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007960 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,618,333 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

