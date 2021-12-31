Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $655,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of AON by 48.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,957,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in AON by 3.3% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 139,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON opened at $299.83 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

