Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Shares Down 0.2%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.46 and last traded at $28.48. Approximately 5,909 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) by 168.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,762 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 30.28% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.