Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) rose 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.22. Approximately 3,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 225,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

AMTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

The company has a market cap of $549.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 8.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 28.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 290.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

